Bengaluru

REVA University convocation held virtually

The fifth annual convocation of REVA University was held at its Yelahanka campus on Saturday. Over 4,000 university students graduated virtually and received their degrees.

According to a REVA University press release, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala, sent across his good wishes to all the graduating students and the message was read by the Chancellor of the University, P. Shyama Raju.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Higher Education and IT and Biotechnology C.N. Ashwath Narayan, addressed the students and shared his congratulatory and valedictory messages also virtually.

Dr. Raju, who presided over the convocation, conferred the degrees, postgraduate degrees, and doctoral degrees along with gold medals to the toppers, the release stated.

Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, chairman, AICTE, delivered the convocation address live from his office, the release added.

