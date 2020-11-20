Returning from a break, truck driver sets off a series of collisions

20 November 2020 05:41 IST

Two persons lost their lives in the accident that took place in Nelamangala Town on Thursday morning

A container truck collided with a van setting off a chain of collisions involving a motorcycle, a car and other vehicles on B.H. Main Road in Nelamangala Town on Thursday morning. Two people, including the driver of the van, were killed on the spot. Eyewitnesses claimed it was more than an hour before their bodies were recovered.

The truck driver, who did not appear to have sustained any injury, fled from the spot immediately after the collision.

The truck, which was laden with goods, was coming from Haryana and heading towards Bengaluru. According to the police, the driver had parked the truck on the side of the road to take a break.

“After his break, he got into the truck. Without indicating or checking if it was safe to move the vehicle, he suddenly drove onto the road. He did not see the van coming from behind,” said the police.

The driver of the van, Suneel, 28, from Binnamangala, was unable to stop in time. “To avoid hitting the truck, he swerved and rammed into a passing car. A man on a motorcycle, which was nearby, got caught in the collision,” the police added.

The truck hit the van, killing Suneel on the spot. The motorcycle rider, Paramesh, 29, a resident of Nelamangala Town, also died on the spot.

The truck collided with two other cars before coming to a halt. “The driver of the truck jumped out of the vehicle and fled from the spot,” said the police.

Traffic was thrown out of gear on B.H. Main Road in Nelamangala Town for some time. The police are yet to arrest the driver of the truck.