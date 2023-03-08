ADVERTISEMENT

Retired police sub-inspector found dead in KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru

March 08, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

Family members, in their complaint, alleged that his gold valuables and money were missing

The Hindu Bureau

Staff at the KSRTC bus stand at Majestic in Bengaluru checked on him after noticing that he had not moved for a long time, on March 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

A retired police sub-inspector was found dead at the KSRTC bus stand in Majestic in Bengaluru under mysterious circumstances while waiting for a bus on March 7.

The deceased, Muni Anjinappa, 65, is from Madhuvana Hosahalli in Tumakuru. He had left the house stating that he was going to Dharmasthala with friends.

On March 7 night, he was sitting in the KSRTC bus stand at Majestic in Bengaluru, waiting for a bus. On observing that he had not moved for a long time, the staff tried to wake him up around 3.30 a.m., and realised that he was dead. They informed the Upparpet police, who shifted him to Victoria hospital where the doctor declared him as brought dead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police found his ID card and contacted his family. The family members, in their complaint, alleged that his gold valuables and money were missing . Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of suspicious death. They are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. They have sought CCTV footage from the KSRTC staff to check for foul play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore / death

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US