Retired police sub-inspector found dead in KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru

Family members, in their complaint, alleged that his gold valuables and money were missing

March 08, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Staff at the KSRTC bus stand at Majestic in Bengaluru checked on him after noticing that he had not moved for a long time, on March 7, 2023.

Staff at the KSRTC bus stand at Majestic in Bengaluru checked on him after noticing that he had not moved for a long time, on March 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

A retired police sub-inspector was found dead at the KSRTC bus stand in Majestic in Bengaluru under mysterious circumstances while waiting for a bus on March 7.

The deceased, Muni Anjinappa, 65, is from Madhuvana Hosahalli in Tumakuru. He had left the house stating that he was going to Dharmasthala with friends.

On March 7 night, he was sitting in the KSRTC bus stand at Majestic in Bengaluru, waiting for a bus. On observing that he had not moved for a long time, the staff tried to wake him up around 3.30 a.m., and realised that he was dead. They informed the Upparpet police, who shifted him to Victoria hospital where the doctor declared him as brought dead.

The police found his ID card and contacted his family. The family members, in their complaint, alleged that his gold valuables and money were missing . Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of suspicious death. They are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. They have sought CCTV footage from the KSRTC staff to check for foul play.

