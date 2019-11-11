Retired IAS officer's son found dead in Bengaluru

A retired IAS officer's son was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his flat in Domlur on Sunday, November 10, according to police.
The deceased, Rohit Singh, was the son of Harendra Singh who was a senior IAS officer and worked as advisor to Jharkhand CM. The family lived in Ranchi.
Rohit was working as deputy manager in a private bank. When he did not answer calls for the past two days, worried family members alerted his friends who went to his apartment and found the body in a highly decomposed state, the police said.
The Indiranagar police probing the case said Rohit could have been depressed.
A note and his mobile were recovered and sent for analysis. The police are awaiting the findings of the Forensic Science Laboratory and post mortem reports to ascertain the cause of death.
Those is distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani (104) for help
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor