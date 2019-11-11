Retired IAS officer's son found dead in Bengaluru

A retired IAS officer's son was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his flat in Domlur on Sunday, November 10, according to police.

The deceased, Rohit Singh, was the son of Harendra Singh who was a senior IAS officer and worked as advisor to Jharkhand CM. The family lived in Ranchi.

Rohit was working as deputy manager in a private bank. When he did not answer calls for the past two days, worried family members alerted his friends who went to his apartment and found the body in a highly decomposed state, the police said.

The Indiranagar police probing the case said Rohit could have been depressed.

A note and his mobile were recovered and sent for analysis. The police are awaiting the findings of the Forensic Science Laboratory and post mortem reports to ascertain the cause of death.

Those is distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani (104) for help