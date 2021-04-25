Retired HC judge-headed panel visits three hospitals in Jayanagar

Bengaluru

25 April 2021 03:16 IST

A committee of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority appointed to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the State on Saturday found an acute shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir injections in Apollo, Sagar, and Jayanagar public hospitals in Jayanagar area during an inspection.

Interestingly, the committee, comprising A.V. Venugopala Gowda, a retired judge of the High Court and KSLSA member-secretary H. Shashidhara Shetty, could not reach the nodal officer appointed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) despite attempts made to contact the nodal officer.

Hospital authorities told the committee that seamless supply of oxygen would help in saving lives while pointing out difficulty in getting supply when compared to need based on the number of COVID-19 patients admitted in these hospitals.

The committee has issued instructions to officials of the BBMP and the State government to ensure supply of oxygen and medicine to the hospitals.