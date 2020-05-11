Bengaluru

Retired govt. employee, wife murdered at home

A 65-year-old retired government employee and his wife were found murdered at their house at RBI Layout in J.P. Nagar on Sunday evening. The deceased have been identified as Govindappa and his wife, Shanthamma (55). Their son lived with them, but was reportedly not at home during the attack.

“The assailants entered the house late in the evening and stabbed the couple to death. The incident came to light when their son returned home,” said a senior police officer.

The police suspect a property dispute between family members as the motive. “A team has been formed to investigate the case. We are questioning family members, including the son, collecting footage from CCTV cameras, and talking to possible eye-witnesses,” the senior police officer said.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 12:05:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/retired-govt-employee-wife-murdered-at-home/article31553002.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY