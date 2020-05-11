Retired govt. employee, wife murdered at home

A 65-year-old retired government employee and his wife were found murdered at their house at RBI Layout in J.P. Nagar on Sunday evening. The deceased have been identified as Govindappa and his wife, Shanthamma (55). Their son lived with them, but was reportedly not at home during the attack.
“The assailants entered the house late in the evening and stabbed the couple to death. The incident came to light when their son returned home,” said a senior police officer.
The police suspect a property dispute between family members as the motive. “A team has been formed to investigate the case. We are questioning family members, including the son, collecting footage from CCTV cameras, and talking to possible eye-witnesses,” the senior police officer said.
