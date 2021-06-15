Retired GM duped of ₹30 lakh

15 June 2021 10:45 IST

He lost the money in bid to get compensation for land lost to a road-widening project

A man posing as an official of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) duped a retired General Manager of a reputed company of ₹30 lakh after promising to get him compensation of ₹98 lakh for a piece of land he lost in a road-widening project.

Based on a complaint by A.V. Vishwanath, the Suryanagar police on Friday booked a case of criminal breach of trust and cheating against Harish Reddy and Mubarak.

Vishwanath, in his complaint, said that after taking VRS, he purchased three acres of land and settled down near Kaggalipura Gate in Anekal. The NHAI had taken over 8,000 square feet of his land for a road-widening project.

Three months ago, a person identifying himself as Harish Reddy from NHAI called to inform that he is entitled for compensation of ₹98.7 lakh and he had to buy a bond of ₹1.4 lakh for initiating a compensation claim.

Vishwanath handed over the money to a person who had come on behalf of Reddy. Reddy then told him that he needs to pay money to some officials who were doing the work to get the compensation. Vishwanath paid ₹30 lakh between March and June.

When the accused started demanding more money, Vishwanath decided to visit the office of NHAI. He learnt that he was not entitled to any compensation.

The Suryanagar police are trying to track down the accused based on their mobile phone numbers.