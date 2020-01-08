Retired GAIL employee duped in QR code scam

A man pretending to be a top police officer recently duped a retired GAIL employee of ₹50,000 on an online marketplace by asking him to scan a Quick Response (QR) code.

In his complaint to the police, H. Sridhar said that he had put an ad to sell a treadmill that belonged to his friend who had relocated to another country.

He was contacted by a man who identified himself as Bhaskar Rao (City Police Commissioner). He offered to buy the treadmill, which was up for sale for ₹9,500. He sent Sridhar a QR code to scan so that he could transfer the money directly to his account online.

“When the complainant scanned the code, he saw that ₹9,500 had been debited from his account. Sridhar called up the accused who apologised and said it was a technical problem. He asked him to try again,” said the police.

₹50,000 lost

Sridhar, thinking that he was talking to a senior police officer, agreed only to discover that more money had been debited from his account. “In total, he lost ₹50,000,” the police added. The police have registered a case and are trying to track down the accused.