Retailers worry about existing stock of crackers

07 November 2020 08:02 IST

This follows an appeal by the CM for an eco-friendly Deepavali celebration

Since Friday afternoon, employees of Sri Shivananda Stores in Mamulpet have been busy, but not with selling items. Hours after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa asked people to use only “green crackers”, customers have been lining up at the shop to return the crackers they had purchased a few days ago.

Supreet, the owner, told The Hindu that they were currently accepting returns at a loss. “The government should have announced their intention sooner. As a wholesale dealer, we have given crackers on loan to several retailers. They are also asking us to take back whatever has been given to them. We had placed indents with the cracker manufacturers last year. What are we to do with the stock?”

The Chief Minister made the request after a consultation with health experts, including members of the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), which was of the opinion that bursting of crackers could impact the health of those already infected with COVID-19.

R. Ashwanth Narayana, owner of Harsha Traders, near Roopena Agrahara bus stand, said he had mortgaged his wife’s jewellery to raise money to purchase stock for the festival. “It’s a double blow for us, as we had to pay GST and now have to spend on ensuring that the stock does not get spoilt by hiring employees to move the stock regularly and pay rent for a godown,” he said and added that he was contemplating approaching dealers and manufacturers to return as much as he could.

Stating that over the past five years, the sale of crackers had come down a great deal, he said many traders were already hit by the pandemic.

“Had the government issued the advisory sooner, we would have saved the money spent on tax and licence renewal. The government takes no action on industries polluting the environment on a daily basis, but cracks down on the bursting of crackers, which happens for a few days every year,” said B.L. Jayaram, owner of Lakshmi Traders, Bodanahosahalli, near Whitefield.