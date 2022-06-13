Retailers push for 24x7 business in the city; police wary

June 13, 2022 21:15 IST

Retailers and hoteliers have again been lobbying hard for outlets to be allowed to do business 24x7 in the city. After successive City Police Commissioners refused permission, the Department of Commerce and Industries has now convened a meeting on June 14, following a representation by the Retailers’ Association of India that the local police authorities are forcing establishments to close early, despite government permitting them to be open 24/7.

The Labour Department issued an order in January, 2021, permitting establishments to be open 24x7 in Bengaluru. However, the Bengaluru City Police have not allowed this yet.

The June 14 meeting will be chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department, and will include Bengaluru City Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels’ Association recently met Mr. Reddy and appealed to him to allow outlets to be open 24x7, at least in transport hubs and places where facilities are needed for cab drivers and police, if not across the city. When contacted, Mr. Reddy refused to comment on the matter, as it was still under consideration.

Two previous Commissioners had not allowed it. The police have been wary since they are already reeling under a staff crunch and allowing establishments to be open 24x7 would only mean an increase in crime, nuisance, and traffic offences they fear.

In April 2022, when the retailers made a similar push, the residents’ welfare associations of areas like Indiranagar, Koramangala, and J.P. Nagar, reeling under rampant commercialisation, came down heavily on the January 2021 order and said if implemented, they will also challenge it legally, as there has been no public consultation held on a move that would severely affect their lives.

P.C. Rao, President, BBHA, told The Hindu, that it is not right for a global city like Bengaluru to not have a vibrant nightlife and the police’s refusal to allow the same was hurting the city.

“There is an industry working through the night with a bustling airport. There are scores of tourists and foreign travellers too. We are asking for retail outlets, like malls, film screenings, pharmacies, mobile repair shops, car garages, supermarkets, not just eateries, to be allowed to open 24x7 at least around transport hubs and in selected spots in the Central Business District. If not everyday, then it should be allowed at least during weekends to promote business activity. This will also reduce traffic during the daytime,” he said.

Sources in the city police said they were open to the idea of allowing certain establishments to function 24x7 strictly around transport hubs and not anywhere else.