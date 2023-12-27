Retailers condemn vandalism by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, seek time to implement signboard rule

December 27, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Multiple retail trade bodies condemned the protest and vandalism of shop signboards by the Kannada activist group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike in the city on Wednesday, December 27. Especially, given that the city’s civic body has set a February 28 deadline to implement the 60% Kannada in signboards rule and said that a survey will be taken up across the city over the next fortnight, such vandalism was uncalled for, they argue.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) led by T.A. Narayana Gowda has taken up an awareness campaign on the issue for three months now and met several commercial establishments. They also met Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath recently, who assured that the rule would be implemented by February 28, following which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also tweeted his support for the campaign and the civic body ordered a survey in the next 15 days. However, KRV took out a protest rally on Wednesday, which turned violent.

Retailers condemn vandalism

Retailers Association of India has written to Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel seeking his “urgent intervention” to stop any further acts of vandalism and violence against retail outlets. They further claimed that hearing a writ petition RAI filed in the High Court of Karnataka in 2019, the Court had granted a stay order on the 60% Kannada in signboards rule.

However, the civic body officials claimed there were other laws including the recent Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, 2022 which does have this rule.

Arun Kumar, a member of Malleshwaram Commercial Association, said they condemned the vandalism by KRV activists and said while the civic body itself had given time till February 28, no one had any rights to take law into their own hands. “It is not as easy as KRV thinks. Many companies need permission from higher ups and budgets, it cannot be done overnight,” he said.

Suhail Yousuf, Secretary of Brigade Shops and Establishments Association said in a cosmopolitan global city like Bengaluru, such vandalism had no place. “For instance, people who come to Brigade Road, most of them do not read Kannada. We are unnecessarily raising this issue, instead of focussing on problems plaguing the State,” he said.

Sajjan Raj Mehta from Chickpet Traders Association said his association is neither in conflict with the State government order nor with the KRV. “In Chickpet, many shops already have Kannada signboards, and those who did not, have started to implement the order, he claimed.

