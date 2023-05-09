Results dip by 1.24% points; officials say difficulty level of question paper was higher

May 09, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - Bengaluru

The Class X exam results, announced on Monday, showed a dip in the results compared to last year by 1.24 percentage points. This has been attributed to an increase in the number of questions with higher difficulty level. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has brought back the question paper pattern from the pre-pandemic days.

While the pass percentage was 83.89% this year, it was 85.13% last year. The number of people who got perfect scores also dipped from 145 last year to only four this year.

Ramachandran R., chairman of the board, said on Monday, “The difficulty level of the question papers during 2019-20 and 2021-22 was 20% and 10% respectively. The same for 2022-23 is 20% again. Hence, it is inferred that the performance of students in this year’s examination has improved by 12.09% when compared to 2019-20.”

The board continues to give grace marks up to 10% for three subjects and around 59,246 students were benefited. When looking at the medium-wise pass percentage, English-medium students dominate the results with 92.88%, followed by 87.65% Kannada medium, 86.24% Marathi medium, 80.40% Telugu, 79.55% Hindi, and 76.09% Urdu medium.

Continuing the trend, girls did better than boys this year too. Of the 4,09,134 girls who appeared for the exams, 3,59,511 cleared them. Out of 4,25,968 boys who appeared for the examination, 3,41,108 cleared them. The pass percentage of girls is 87.87 and for boys it is 80.08%.

Rural students outperformed their urban counterparts with the overall pass percentage of 87. As many as 79.62% urban students managed to pass. Unaided private schools recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.89, whereas government schools came out with 86.74% and aided schools scored 85.64%.

No government school is in the list of 0% results this year, whereas 11 aided and 23 unaided schools recorded 0%. In the list of 100% results, there are 1,824 private unaided schools and 1,517 government, and 482 aided schools.

Supplementary exam in June

The KSEAB will conduct the supplementary exam for failed students in June. Students can register for the supplementary exam before May 15. The board will announce the exam schedule soon.

May 14 is the last date for applying for a copy of the answer scripts. Students can apply for revaluation and re-totaling from May 15 to 21.