Movement of all types of vehicles will be restricted from Panathur Dinne to Panathur Railway Bridge, coming under Whitefield Traffic Police Station limits, from July 9 till midnight of July 12. According to a Bengaluru traffic advisory, this decision has been taken to enable construction of railway bridge underpass.

Alternative route arrangements

Vehicles moving towards Panathur and Kundalahalli from Panathur Dinne side can use Balagere Main Road via Silver Oak Road from Gunjur Palya Road

Vehicles moving towards Panathur Dinne from Panathur side can use Gunjur Palya Road via Silver Oak from Balagere Main Road

