Movement of all types of vehicles will be restricted from Panathur Dinne to Panathur Railway Bridge, coming under Whitefield Traffic Police Station limits, from July 9 till midnight of July 12. According to a Bengaluru traffic advisory, this decision has been taken to enable construction of railway bridge underpass.
Alternative route arrangements
- Vehicles moving towards Panathur and Kundalahalli from Panathur Dinne side can use Balagere Main Road via Silver Oak Road from Gunjur Palya Road
- Vehicles moving towards Panathur Dinne from Panathur side can use Gunjur Palya Road via Silver Oak from Balagere Main Road