‘Restore responsibility of conducting exams for pre-university to Department of Pre-University Education’

August 23, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

As the State government has announced the withdrawal of the National Education Policy (NEP) - 2020, the Karnataka State Pre-University College Lecturers’ Association has appealed to the government to restore the responsibility of the Department of School Education (Pre-University) to hold pre-university exams.

In 2022-23, with the implementation of the NEP-2020, the government had formed a new Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) and it was tasked with holding exams for both Classes X and XII. 

Association members met Minister for Department of School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangrappa on Wednesday and appealed to him to reverse all changes brought in while implementing NEP-2020 in the department. 

Ningegowda A.H., president of the association, said that given that the Department of School Education (Pre-University) was headed by a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and has the experience of conducting exams for years, the department should be again entrusted with the examinations.

He also demanded that the Department of School Education (Pre-University) should be renamed as the Department of Pre-University Education as before.

“The Minister has responded positively to our demands and we hope from the next academic year, the responsibility of conducting exams for pre-university classes is restored to the Department of Pre-University Education,” he said.

