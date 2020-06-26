Restoration of retaining wall along Vrishabhavathi river to begin soon

Bengaluru

26 June 2020 20:11 IST

Mayor M. Goutham Kumar, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar and other senior officials on Friday visited Mylasandra on Mysuru road, where a portion of the retaining wall along the Vrishabhavathi river collapsed after heavy rain on Thursday, resulting in caving in of the road.

The Mayor and the Commissioner directed officials to take up the restoration work immediately and ensure that there is no further damage. Speaking after inspecting the area, the Mayor said the retaining wall was built around 20 years ago by the city municipal corporation administration.

“The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had built a safety wall on top of the retaining wall. Owing to heavy rain and increased inflow of water, the retaining wall collapsed,” he said and added that restoration work of the retaining wall would commence as soon as possible.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said to prevent the road from caving in further, the BBMP has for the time being placed sandbags and built temporary diversion bunds. “We will also make sure that it does not affect the road and water from the river does not overflow onto the road,” he said. Mr. Kumar said the BBMP crew carried out draining out of water on the Nayandahalli flyover and other areas.

‘Metro Pillar safe for now’

The design team and other experts of the BMRCL visited the spot to inspect whether the elevated metro pillar was in any danger.

A BMRCL official told The Hindu, “As the pillars are around 20 meters from the spot, it is safe for now.” He also said they would monitor the situation closely and also see what can be done to prevent the pillars from being affected. The BBMP Commissioner said a meeting of officials of the NHAI and BMRCL would be convened soon.