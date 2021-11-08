Restaurants increase prices by up to 10%

Bengaluru

08 November 2021 16:12 IST

Owners cite hike in price of gas and cost of transportation

People will have to shell out more to eat out as restaurants in Bengaluru have increased prices of food by 5 to 10% with effect from November 8. Owners have cited a steep increase in operational expenses for the increase.

B. Chandrashekar Hebbar, president, Karnataka State Hotel Association, which has over 6,000 members, said that, compared to the pre-COVID-19 period, the cost of running hotels and restaurants has increased and they have no option but to increase prices.

The prices of tea and coffee are likely to increase by ₹2 to 3, and that of idli and dosa by ₹5. The cost of a veg meal may go up to ₹75.

“Prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a gas cylinder used cost around ₹900, but now it has gone up to ₹2,030. Due to increased fuel prices, transportation cost has also increased considerably, and edible oil, which used to cost ₹90 per kg, has now gone up to ₹150. Prices of pulses and other ingredients have increased substantially. Other than this, the salaries of workers, electricity and rent increases every year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, hoteliers suffered a lot. Our customers too are aware of the rise in prices of commodities,” Mr. Hebbar said.

Not only veg hotels, even bars and restaurants serving non-veg food too have increased food prices. “Up to 80% of our members implemented the revised prices from November 8. The rest will do so in the coming days,” said Mr. Hebbar.