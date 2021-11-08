Restaurants increase prices by up to 10%

People will have to shell out more to eat out as restaurants in Bengaluru have increased prices of food by 5 to 10% with effect from November 8. Owners have cited a steep increase in operational expenses for the increase.
B. Chandrashekar Hebbar, president, Karnataka State Hotel Association, which has over 6,000 members, said that, compared to the pre-COVID-19 period, the cost of running hotels and restaurants has increased and they have no option but to increase prices.
The prices of tea and coffee are likely to increase by ₹2 to 3, and that of idli and dosa by ₹5. The cost of a veg meal may go up to ₹75.
“Prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a gas cylinder used cost around ₹900, but now it has gone up to ₹2,030. Due to increased fuel prices, transportation cost has also increased considerably, and edible oil, which used to cost ₹90 per kg, has now gone up to ₹150. Prices of pulses and other ingredients have increased substantially. Other than this, the salaries of workers, electricity and rent increases every year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, hoteliers suffered a lot. Our customers too are aware of the rise in prices of commodities,” Mr. Hebbar said.
Not only veg hotels, even bars and restaurants serving non-veg food too have increased food prices. “Up to 80% of our members implemented the revised prices from November 8. The rest will do so in the coming days,” said Mr. Hebbar.