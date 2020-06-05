Bengaluru

Restaurants gear up to ‘serve with safety’

To enable cashless transactions, some restaurants are planning to introduce a QR-code-based menu, ordering system and payment gateway.

To enable cashless transactions, some restaurants are planning to introduce a QR-code-based menu, ordering system and payment gateway.   | Photo Credit: V Sreenivasa Murthy

Some claim to be taking measures over and above those prescribed by the government

After a gap of around 70 days, hotels and restaurants are gearing up to resume dine-in services from June 8. They have started putting in place systems and safety precautions in accordance with the Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Arun Kumar Adiga of Vidyarthi Bhavan, an iconic restaurant in the city, hopes that patrons will return, but is bracing for fewer customers. “We have placed partitions on each table. The seating arrangements have been changed, as we are allowed to function at only 50% capacity. We will be upgrading our token and phone booking system,” he said, adding that managing crowds in the waiting area would be a challenge.

Mr. Adiga said that they have provided face shields to employees, who have also been given training as per Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines.

P.C. Rao, president of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels’ Association (BBHA), said that employees of hundreds of hotels and restaurants had undergone FSSAI mandated training and that they are prepared to “serve with safety”.

Restaurateurs claim that based on their capacity and requirements, they are taking measures over and above those prescribed by the government.

QR-code based menus

Taking cues from other sectors, restaurant owners are looking at ways to provide a ‘near contact-less’ experience, thereby reducing risk for patrons and staff. “With the aim of encouraging cashless transactions and direct ordering, we are planning to introduce a QR-code-based menu, ordering system and payment gateway,” said Mr. Rao.

Another hotelier plans to introduce a token system and phone reservations. “Patrons should continue to adhere to safety guidelines, including keeping a safe distance, avoid gatherings, and wearing masks when possible,” said one restaurant-owner.

Foot-operated washbasins

Establishments are also thinking of installing foot-operated washbasins. According to Chandrashekar Hebbar, president of Karnataka Pradesh Hotel and Restaurants’ Association (KPHRA), most hotels and restaurants have commercial dishwashers, which are safe. “We will give more emphasis to sterilisation and hot water immersion of cutlery,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 9:35:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/restaurants-gear-up-to-serve-with-safety/article31760559.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY