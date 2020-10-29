Restaurant owners arrested after steamer explosion kills one, injures three

Bengaluru

29 October 2020 23:24 IST

The Ashok Nagar police on Thursday arrested two owners of the restaurant in Richmond Town where a steamer had exploded resulting in the death of an employee, 20-year-old Manu. The accused, Ashok Shetty and Bhaskar Shetty, have been charged with causing death due to negligence, said the police.

Three other employees, who were working in the kitchen of the restaurant, New Udupi Upahar, at the time of the explosion, were also injured. “The steamer exploded as it had overheated. The owners were careless and did not maintain the kitchen appliances,” said a senior police officer.

The incident took place around 8p.m. on Wednesday. The police are awaiting the inspection of FSL experts and the report for further investigation. The injured employees -- identified as Pradeep, Mohan and Naveen -- are being treated for their injuries and are recovering, the police added.