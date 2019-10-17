Restaurant fined for poor hygiene

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of a restaurant on Cunningham Road and slapped a fine of ₹10,000 for poor hygiene, expired validity of trade licence, and for using rotten vegetables and fruits.

Acknowledging that there were many more restaurants in such condition, a senior BBMP official said such inspections would continue across the city.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar told The Hindu he had directed officials to continue with such inspections. “Since hotels and eateries are bulk generators of waste, it is important to keep the premises clean. ,” Mr. Kumar said.

The Commissioner said he had directed the officials to keep track of bulk waste generators who were not cooperating with the BBMP-empanelled waste collectors

Meanwhile, Mayor M. Goutham Kumar made a surprise visit to Jayanagar Shopping Complex and directed officials to take action against shopkeepers dumping waste on road. He also directed officials to shut illegal temporary shops at the complex.