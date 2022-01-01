Resorts on Bengaluru outskirts raided for flouting COVID norms

318 vehicles seized on New Year’s Eve night in the city

Despite COVID-19 cases rising and restrictions on public gatherings and New Year’s Eve celebrations, a couple of resorts on the outskirts of the city went ahead and hosted parties for guests. The police raided two resorts in Chickballapur and Ramanagaram for allegedly organising parties in violation of the rules.

At one of the resorts in Chickballapur, police arrested eight persons including management staff. In the second instance, the Ramanagaram police booked the owner and the staff of a resort near Kanva reservoir for organising a New Year party.

“We found over 50 tents pitched in and around the resort to house guests. A DJ had been organised for the event and the resort had taken online bookings in advance. We announced that the party was in violation of the night curfew and asked everyone to wind up and go home. We started folding up the tens,” said a police officer. The raid resulted in confusion as guests ran out of their tents with their belongings.

In both cases, the owners of the resorts have been charged under various sections of the Epidemic Diseases and Disaster Management Act.

In Bengaluru, too, the police stepped up vigil to enforce night curfew. Additional personnel were deployed in the Central Business District to deter crowds from gathering at popular spots.

“We stepped up vigil in and around the area to monitor the flow of people towards M.G. Road and Brigade Junction where a large crowd was expected,” said a police official. As many as 318 vehicles including 280 two-wheelers were seized on Friday night.