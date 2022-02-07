Resistance to traffic rule enforcement cuts across party lines

Steep fines were rolled back by BJP Govt., while Congress scrapped paid parking in 2005

The Karnataka Government’s decision to put on hold towing of vehicles for wrongful parking comes ahead of the run-up to the city’s civic polls, expected to be held in May later this year.

“People were being harassed by the towing staff. What our Government has done is a genuine pro-people move. In a city with over one crore vehicles, we expect it will be popular,” claimed a senior former BJP councillor.

The move came a week after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting of city BJP leaders during which he asked them to come up with issues for the party’s manifesto.

While most political parties have been careful not to oppose the populist move, BJP MP from Bengaluru North D. V. Sadananda Gowda and Bengaluru Nava Nirmana Party have struck a discordant note. Mr. Gowda said towing was necessary and the Government must not play appeasement politics.

Srikanth Narasimhan, Founder and Secretary, Nava Nirmana Party, all set to make its debut in the upcoming civic polls, accused the BJP of playing populist politics and giving a free rein to people that will result in chaos on the streets. “We need to adopt the paid parking policy formulated by Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT). Towing of vehicles is a much needed deterrent, though we need to ensure it doesn’t become an extortion racket,” he said.

Pruthvi Reddy, of Aam Aadmi Party, alleged what BJP was trying to do was trying to give some minor relief after creating a gigantic problem themselves.

Stiff resistance across party lines

Cutting across party lines, there has always been a resistance to paid parking and stringent enforcement of rules against traffic violations. Recently, steep fines for traffic-norm violations were rolled back by the BJP State Government. The Congress scrapped paid parking policy in the city in 2005 and till date, it has not been reintroduced in full measure.

The DULT has submitted the Draft Parking Policy, 2020, approved by the Urban Development Department, but is yet to be implemented in the city. “It is highly unlikely that the policy will be implemented now in the run-up to the elections,” a senior civic official conceded.

Civic activist Srinivas Alavilli, associated with Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy and who earlier spearheaded campaigns for suburban rail and augmentation of buses, said one of the biggest gaps in the city was that public transport had not evolved into a political constituency.

“Politicians have always been catering to private vehicles — whether by building multiple flyovers or not making parking paid — instead of nudging people towards public transport. This has contributed to the congestion and traffic snarls on the city’s streets,” he said.

(This is the fourth in a series on the issue of parking in Bengaluru and the controversy around towing of vehicles.)