Residents threaten to stop metro work

Bengaluru

26 August 2021 03:48 IST

Residents of Anchepalya, who recently staged a protest over a long-pending demand for either a Namma Metro station or an access road from their area to the nearest station, have threatened to block work till their demand is fulfilled. A delegation of residents met BMRCL MD Anjum Parvez on Wednesday, and appealed to him to meet either of their demands.

“The metro station was supposed to come up near Anchepalya, but was later shifted to benefit a company and we were promised that an access road would be built, which also is not happening. Mr. Parvez sought a week to resolve land acquisition issues that the road work is stuck in, amicably, or to take up a legal fight. We have said we will not allow metro work till then,” said Akash Gowda, a resident.

Mr. Parwez said BMRCL was keen to build the road, but the project had been mired in land acquisition issues. “Jindal challenged land acquisition for the road project and the High Court has ruled in their favour. We will appeal against the order before a division bench of the High Court soon,” he said.

