Residents prevent family from performing last rites

Residents of MS Palya, Vidyaranyapura, staged a protest against the burial of a senior citizen, who had succumbed to COVID-19, at a cemetery in the locality.
The 76-year-old resident of Vasant Nagar died on Sunday. However, the COVID-19 test result arrived on Thursday morning.
The body was kept in a morgue during the intervening period and handed over to the family on Thursday morning.
When family members took the body to the cemetery, nearby residents objected arguing that the burial ground was in the midst of a densely populated residential area and that it was not safe for them. As tensions rose, some residents brought an earthmover and blocked the entrance to the cemetery, and the police had to intervene.
“Family members voluntarily agreed to conduct the last rites in another cemetery and left the place,” a senior official of Vidyaranyapura police station said.
