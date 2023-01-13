Resident’s presence of mind helps police bust gang of seven dacoits in Bengaluru

January 13, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Presence of mind shown by a resident not only saved him from a gang of seven dacoits who had broken into his house, but also led to their arrest.

In the wee hours of January 11, Rahul Balagopal, a businessman and a resident of Narayanapura on Kanakapura Road, woke up around 5 a.m. and went into the kitchen to make himself coffee. After noticing that the contents of the fridge had been ransacked, he grew suspicious and went into the bedroom, from where he saw the live CCTV feed. That is when he spotted five men with lethal weapons hiding in various rooms.

He and his two children, seeing the live CCTV feed on their phones, distracted the gang members and successfully locked them up in different rooms. Later, they locked themselves up in the bedroom from where he called his father and a security guard from the neighbouring building, who in turn alerted the police control room 112.

A Hoysala vehicle armed with reinforcements reached the house within 10 minutes, broke open the door and apprehended the gang of five dacoits hiding in the house, saving the residents from being attacked. Interrogation of the five revealed that they were a gang of seven who attacked the house and two were on the terrace watching out for any sign of danger. As the police rushed to the terrace, they had fled by then. Acting on leads given by those apprehended in the house, police tracked down the two absconding members of the gang to Anekal and arrested them within nine hours.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Ninaz, 21, from Bihar, Mohammed Imran Sheikh, 24, from Uttar Pradesh, Mohammed Faizal, 23, Ram Bilas, 27 from Rajasthan, Sunil Dange, 20, from Madhya Pradesh, Rajat Mallik, 21, from Odisha and the kingpin of the gang Sheikh Kaleem, 22 from Bengaluru. Members of the gang were all working in hotels and bars in a single neighbourhood in Mumbai where they befriended each other. The kingpin of the gang Sheikh Kaleem, the only member from Bengaluru, also worked at various bars in Mumbai until a year ago. He invited others in the gang promising them big returns.

The gang targeted palatial houses on the outskirts of the city. While two men stood on the terrace of the house, others entered the house either through the terrace door or the backdoor. Police are now interrogating the members of the gang whether they have carried out other dacoities in the city or elsewhere.