Residents oppose construction of Namma Clinic inside public park near Malleswaram in Bengaluru

December 01, 2022 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Residents of Subramanyanagar near Malleswaram are opposing the construction of a Namma Clinic, a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) initiative to provide medical facilities, inside a public park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 50 residents of the area have signed a petition to the civic body opposing construction of the Namma Clinic. Namrutha, a resident of Subramanyanagar, said that as per BBMP guidelines and bylaws, no construction should take place inside a public park, except for washrooms and drinking water dispensers. “There is a risk of people who go to the park carrying infections by pathogens and other biohazardous waste that would be produced by the clinic,” she added.

Manjunath B. M., another resident, said, “Many people walk and exercise in the park. We are not opposing construction of the clinic, only construction of the clinic inside the park.”

BBMP officials explained that the clinic would not be inside the park, but would take up some space in a corner of the park, which would not hinder passers-by. A BBMP official said, “Since this initiative would help immediate accessibility to first aid and other medical facilities, the residents, especially the older population, are in favour of this initiative as they use the premises of the park more often.”

ADVERTISEMENT