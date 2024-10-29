GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents of Kempegowda Layout forced to relocate during recent rains as roads became unmotorable

Published - October 29, 2024 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
One of the roads that is in bad shape at Nadaprabu Kempegowda Layout in Bengaluru.

One of the roads that is in bad shape at Nadaprabu Kempegowda Layout in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit:

Even the handful of site allottees at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) who have built houses in the locality where civic infrastructure is still being developed, had to move out of their homes during the recent spate of rain. Unfinished roads in multiple blocks of the layout, where work is still ongoing, turned so slushy that residents could not access their houses.

“When it rained recently, the roads became slushy and it was nearly impossible to access our house. As there was no power, we decided to relocate temporarily. This has been the situation during heavy rains in the layout. We have invested our life’s savings, bought sites and built houses here. What is the point if we are not able to lead a comfortable life here?” asked Madhusudan Raj, a resident of the layout.

Another resident, Nagarajaiah, said the roads at the 4th Block of the layout are in a very bad condition. During inspections, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) promises speedy completion of roadwork. But nothing happens on the ground. When we make phone calls to get the problems fixed, officials simply pass the buck, providing contact numbers of other officials. How long can we continue in this situation?” he asked.

Suryakiran A.S. of NPKL Open Forum said that despite multiple requests to asphalt all the roads in the layout, no action was initiated to complete the work. Last week, a few residents who were living in their newly constructed homes were forced to relocate as the road became unmotorable. They returned to their homes only two days back. “This is a sad comment on the BDA,” he said.

He said the BDA had promised to lay wet-mix roads before asphalting them to facilitate speedy construction of homes but this was also not implemented. There are about 20-25 under-construction homes in the layout. During rains, residents spent days without power and water.

A senior BDA official said, “We have completed roadwork at many places and in some places, it is yet to be taken up. As it was raining the BDA was unable to take up this work. We will soon complete it.”

Published - October 29, 2024 10:11 pm IST

