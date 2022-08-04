Bengaluru

Residents of Banashankari 2nd stage complain about contaminated water

After heavy rainfall lashed the city on Thursday evening, residents of Banashankari 2nd stage complained about contaminated water flowing directly from BWSSB pipeline. 

The residents found that the water was stinking, muddy and filled with worms. “My family complained that the water is contaminated with mud and worms were visible. This started to happen after the downpour on Thursday evening. My neighbours too had the same issue,” a resident said.

The residents complained to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials, who have assured them that the issue will be addressed within 24 hours. An Assistant Executive Engineer of the BWSSB said, “We are identifying the cause of the contamination in the water, where, according to residents, worms and mud have been found. Within 24 hours, we will resolve the issue.” 

