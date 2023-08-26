Delimitation of wards in Bengaluru | Residents object as one street in S.T. Bed Layout is divided between two wards

August 26, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The residents living on 1st Main Road of S.T. Bed Layout are opposing their street being divided between two wards — Koramangala and Ejipura — in the new draft of the delimitation of wards publishedby the Urban Development Department (UDD).

Due to the change in the ward boundary, while some houses remain with Ejipura, a few houses will be part of Koramangala ward. There seems to be no logic in dividing one road into two wards, they said.

Jayasimha P. said a storm-water drain that cuts through 80 ft road was marked as the boundary between Koramangala 4th Block and S.T. Bed Layout. However, now a portion of 1st Main Road that is technically with S.T. Bed Layout has been carved out and attached with Koramangala 4th Block.

Mr. Jayasimha said there was no discussion held with the residents’ welfare association before arriving at this decision. This has many implications, the first one being an increase in property tax. The residents who were visiting the ward office at Ejipura have to go to the Koramangala office for every official work, he said. Sudhindra, another resident, told The Hindu that a house right opposite to his would remain under Ejipura while his had been clipped with Koramangala. The RWA is collecting signatures and an objection would be filed to the change of boundary.

The people have to submit their objections within 15 days from the date of draft notification. The notification was issued on August 18 by the UDD.