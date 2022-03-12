Residents jittery amidst BBMP survey to identify unauthorised buildings

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the notices are a part of the regular exercise to identify unauthorised structures - those with deviations or have been constructed without a sanctioned plan

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the notices are a part of the regular exercise to identify unauthorised structures - those with deviations or have been constructed without a sanctioned plan

Residents of some parts of the city have been left anxious as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been issuing notices to buildings without relevant documents such as sanctioned plans and occupation certificates.

According to the notice copies residents shared, the civic body has given them three days from the date of the notice to produce relevant documents or face action. Vikram Rai from the Bangalore Apartments Federation said the BBMP has been reviewing sanctioned plans and OC, among other documents.

“Lots of apartments might have challenges with deviations, etc. There is anxiety among residents. Such challenges are typical of certain areas and locations, for instance peri urban areas. Chances are higher over there, among not so branded builders, small builds, etc. House owners don’t know what it’ll mean and they don’t have control over it,” he said.

The BAF, on its part, has been trying to create awareness among home buyers about what a legally constructed building means, he said. “There are victims of maladies during construction. It’s a mess of the whole Akrama Sakrama model and related issues. We have come across cases of notices being given in the R.R. Nagar cluster. We are asking people to submit whatever is asked for and co-operate. We can’t endorse blatant violations, but we cannot ignore the role of authorities. There are many players and stakeholders,” added Mr. Rai.

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the notices are a part of the regular exercise to identify unauthorised structures - those with deviations or have been constructed without a sanctioned plan. Asked what the next course of action would be, he said, “I don’t want to speculate. Let’s cross that bridge when it comes.”