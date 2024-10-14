Residents in Whitefield struggle owing to constant flooding

Residents in Whitefield area near Muneshwara Swamy temple road have been struggling owing to constant flooding as the storm-water drain (SWD) is allegedly closed.

Since September, the residents in the area where two apartments are located have been facing flooding even when there are no rains. During the rains, the intensity of flooding is high. Apart from these localities, Holy Cross School is also experiencing flooding.

According to the residents, a SWD that connects Hope Farm with Pattandur Agrahara lake was blocked by some private persons. The drain was encroached upon and now it was inside a 12-acre barren property. The property owner levelled the ground and in that process blocked the drain, they alleged.

Rakesh S. (named changed), a resident, told The Hindu that the problem started on September 16. “The flooding area has changed as the drain was diverted and connected to the underground drain of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and tertiary drain on the roadside. This work was carried out by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).”

He further said after the diversion, flooding near the apartments stopped and the flooding now occurred at Holy Cross School and the Muneshwara Swamy Temple road. “Unless the BBMP clears the encroachment, nothing can be changed,” he said.

Asha Joy, a resident from Shankrappa Layout, said for the past three weeks, the situation in the layout worsened. “On October 11, three feet of water accumulated in the layout. There is also sewage in the water and it has also entered sumps. Now residents are sourcing water from outside for drinking. The BWSSB and the BBMP has responded and now the water has receded and the situation is better. This problem started after the SWD was blocked,” Ms. Joy said.

Sandeep Anirudhan, another resident working with officials in connection with the problem, alleged that the property belonged to a senior Congress leader and MLA and that he had been putting pressure on the BBMP not to act.

A BBMP official in the Revenue Department said a survey has to be conducted to determine whether there is a stormwater drain in the area or not. After the survey if there was any encroachment, then it will be cleared issuing notices to the property owner, officials said.