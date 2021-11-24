Residents in Bengaluru can use swimming pools in apartment complexes

Residents who are fully vaccinated and residing in apartment complexes, housing societies and gated communities will now be able to use gymnasiums, sporting facilities and swimming pools within the premises as long as they follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on November 23 issued a circular easing restrictions but warned that these spaces should not get converted into socialising or meeting points.

Swimming pools can operate at 50% capacity and will have to display the number of people allowed in a batch at the entrance. Visitors will be screened at the entry point, and only those with no symptoms will be allowed to use the pool.

“Only those with two dose vaccination certificates shall be allowed,” stated the circular. The BBMP also listed precautionary measures that have to be followed including disinfecting of rest rooms, walkways, and other communal areas after every batch.

224 new cases, five deaths

Karnataka on Nov. 23 reported 224 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,94,001. Bengaluru Urban reported 122 cases and one death.

With five deaths, the toll rose to 38,182. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.43%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.23%.

As many as 51,618 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 38,336 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,27,82,021.

COVID-19 in Karnataka on November 23

Cases: 224

Deaths: 5

Discharges: 379

Tests: 51,618

Vaccinations: 3,25,081

Test Positivity Rate: 0.43%

Case Fatality Rate: 2.23%