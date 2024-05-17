The government of Karnataka has ordered an investigation into alleged encroachment of gomala (grazing) land at U.M. Kaval in Hemmigepura ward of R.R. Nagar zone in Bengaluru. The Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department has directed the tahsildar, Bengaluru South to probe the matter.

Residents had complained about alleged illegal construction that began on March 9. The identity of the people behind the construction is not known. The L shaped land bearing survey number 7 has a tertiary drain, which carries water to the main stormwater drain. The water flows into Agara lake.

According to Nischith K.R., resident of U.M. Kaval, on March 22, the residents of Mantri Courtyard Rowhouse Owners’ Association, approached the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), R.R. Nagar, to inform him about illegal construction. Instead of halting, the pace of the construction increased.

The residents wrote to the Assistant Engineer, BBMP and Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF), but it did not help. They filed a complaint with the Deputy Lokayukta about the alleged encroachment and illegal construction.

On March 27, the residents organised a march to highlight alleged illegal construction and buildings. On March 28, the work stopped.

In the first week of April, the residents submitted a complaint to the Principal Secretary, Revenue Department. Acting on the complaint, the Revenue Department directed the tahsildar to investigate the allegations and take appropriate action.

Mr. Nischith said, “This is not the only case here. Encroachment has become rampant. The officials have to act swiftly to save government land from the land mafia.”

Meanwhile, hearing a writ petition filed by the residents on April 18, the High Court of Karnataka directed the BBMP and Revenue Department to inspect the site and file a report on possible encroachment of drain or road.

An official told The Hindu that the BBMP will act on the direction of the court and the tahsildar will submit a report to the Revenue Department. The official said, prima facie, it looks like government land was encroached.

