Residents fear losing Doddakallasandra lake to real estate company

Doddakallasandra lake is home to one of the smallest species of butterflies, the Tiny Grass Blue, and one of the larger species, the Blue Mormon. The 21-acre lake is rich in biodiversity, and citizens and environmentalists expressed hope that its ecosystem will be taken into account during the rejuvenation process.

The Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority (KLCDA) recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a real estate company, which has a huge apartment complex close to the lake.

Environmentalists, who presented a biodiversity report of Doddakallasandra lake in conjunction with ActionAid on Saturday, stressed on the need to ensure that the rejuvenation process does not involve the launch of water sports or boating, as it will affect the ecosystem. The report includes surveys of trees, plants, birds and butterflies of Doddakallasandra lake along with recommendations and intervention needed.

Ullas Anand, co-founder of EcoEdu, an environment education startup who worked on the report, said, “For a lake which is just 21 acres, this is very rich.” Two species of birds, the Oriental Darter and Black Headed Ibis, which are in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, can be found in and around the lake.

Citizens, who live around the lake, have expressed fears of being excluded from submitting inputs for the rejuvenation process following the government’s decision to seek corporate funding. Residents are worried that they may not be able to even access the lake once the rejuvenation process is complete. These issues should be sorted out before the DPR is prepared, they said.

B.S. Venkatesh, a resident of Doddakallasandra, said, “We will support anyone who comes forward to rejuvenate the lake. However, they should involve citizens and locals.” He added that the lake committee should have equal representation of experts, locals, people with experience, and government representatives.

Civic officials said that these concerns would be addressed.