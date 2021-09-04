Residents around college to be tested

Following two clusters of COVID-19 positive cases being reported in nursing colleges in KGF and Bengaluru, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar has directed colleges to keep a strict vigil on students returning from other States.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the Christian Nursing College in Horamavu, the Minister said 34 students out of 300 have tested positive for COVID-19 there. The area has been declared as a micro containment zone and 700-800 residents around the college will be tested as a precautionary measure, he added. “The college has been sealed down and all safety precautions have been taken,” he said.

Pointing out that all the infected students have been shifted to COVID-19 Care Centres for isolation, the Minister said the college will be sealed for 7-8 days and then testing will be conducted again.

“There are about 800 nursing colleges in the State. All the students who are infected are from Kerala and West Bengal. The samples will be sent for genomic sequencing as well,” the Minister said.