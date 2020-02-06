Residents and neighbours wake up to a nightmare

Ramchandra Kumbar, an engineer, who resides on the ground floor of the opposite building, heard a commotion around 7.30 a.m. on Wednesday. He had moved to the house a just a few days ago.

“I started hearing talk of cracks developing in the opposite building, but we didn't take it seriously and I left for work. In a little while, my wife called in panic saying the opposite building had tilted and I rushed back. Some people apparently jumped out of the building in fear. We are clueless about what we should do now and we’re all outside waiting and watching what will happen,” he told The Hindu.

The incident has left the residents of the tilted building — which houses paying guest accommodations — in the lurch. Bharath, a private firm employee, said all their belongings were inside the building and they were clueless about where to go or what to do.

“I have been staying here for a year. All of Wednesday, we have been eating out and staying at friends’ places. We don’t know when we can go back to work as all our things are inside and there is no clarity,” he said. He also pointed out that if the building is demolished, they will be on the back-foot financially as they have just paid the rent for February.

Ajay Kumar, a B.Com. student, was called back from college. “There are eight houses in five floors. We are just standing outside waiting to know what will happen to the house and our belongings,” he said.

“There is no gap in between houses. The road is very narrow. No place even to take up even rescue operations. The fire and emergency services vehicle also can’t come in,” said another resident.

Tension prevailed among residents of neighbouring buildings too as the building in the narrow lane stands dangerously tilted towards the road. Many of them have also left their buildings fearing the worse and are awaiting action from the officials.

In July 2019, at least six people were killed as two buildings, one of which was under-construction, collapsed at Thomas Town, near Hutchins Road.