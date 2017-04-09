Residents alarmed after collapse of retention wall

Residents of Divya Manor, a residential complex on V.S. Raju Road in Kumara Park (West), are anxious after a part of their retention wall caved in on Sunday, allegedly due to the ongoing construction in the adjacent site.

They pointed out that the construction was being carried out without taking proper safety measures. While the developer had dug to a depth of around 20 feet, a retention wall had not been constructed. They had filed a complaint with the BBMP in January.

“No action had been taken against the developer despite our complaint resulting in this dangerous situation,” said a resident.

The residents tried to contact the authorities concerned of the construction company, but in vain. Eventually, they called the police control room and the BBMP on Sunday.

Harish, Assistant Engineer, East zone, said that a major disaster was averted, as it was a Sunday and no work was being carried out in the foundation pit where the compound wall fell.

Mr. Harish admitted that the neighbours had lodged a complaint in January stating that the builders had not constructed a retention wall. “Acting on the complaint, I had orally instructed the builders to build one. But the builder has not complied. We will initiate suitable action,” he said.