Resident of addiction centre dead under mysterious circumstances

November 05, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old resident of a de-addiction centre was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the centre at Lakshmipura in Madanayakanahalli on Sunday.

The family of the deceased, identified as Palaniswany from Mavalli, accused the staff of torture that led to his death.

According to the police, Palaniswamy was an alcoholic and his family admitted him to the centre 12 days ago and paid ₹15,000 as the fee.

The family alleged that though the staff cited deteriorating health as the reason for his death, they found injury marks all over his body that looked like he had been beaten up.

The Madanayakanahalli police have taken up a case and are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

