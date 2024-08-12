Resident doctors start indefinite strike demanding revision of stipend in Bengaluru

The resident doctors, including interns, super-speciality residents, and senior residents from all government medical colleges across Karnataka, began an indefinite strike demanding revision of stipend on Monday, August 12.

Hundreds of resident doctors under the aegis of the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) staged a protest at Freedom Park of Bengaluru, boycotting medical services. However, the protest of resident doctors did not cause any problems in providing healthcare services in the government medical colleges and hospitals.

Speaking in the protest, Dr. Sirish Shivaramaiah, president of KARD, said, “Currently, resident doctors in Karnataka are getting the lowest stipend in the country. Our stipend is about 50% of what doctors in other States receive. It fails to cover living costs, academic expenses, and family needs, exacerbated by inflation. Despite providing essential services and working long hours, our stipends remain unchanged and insufficient. Also, the fees for medical courses are one of the highest in the State.”

Critical role

“Our demands are not just for better pay, but also to recognise the critical role resident doctors play in the healthcare system. We are the backbone of the government medical colleges and hospitals. We are providing the necessary care and service. We are going to continue the protest until fulfil our demands,” he warned.

“For now, our protest will not cause any problem in the government medical colleges, but we are not responsible for service variations in future. We hope that the government will respond to our request soon,” he added.