Resident doctors ask govt. to hire more qualified freshers

Bengaluru

10 July 2021 01:35 IST

Hiring and training them is the best way to overcome crunch in talent pool

Members of the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors have called upon the government to hire more qualified freshers and train them with a long-term perspective, especially in the wake of the third wave.

In a report submitted to the government on preparedness for the third wave, the association, comprising house surgeons, postgraduates, and superspeciality residents of government medical and dental colleges, has said hiring qualified freshers and training them under the supervision of senior specialists is the best way to overcome the crunch in the talent pool.

“The government should utilise undergraduate medicos in community health care promotion and this can be done as a part of their daily clinical postings,” association president Namratha C. told The Hindu. She said medical students were not getting practical exposure owing to COVID-19. “Hiring freshers and training them under the supervision of senior doctors/ specialists will not only provide them practical exposure but also the required manpower in the public facilities,” she said.

She added that BSc nursing students can also be involved in duties as a helping hand to trained nursing staff.

Suggesting that a multi-pronged approach is necessary to check the third wave, the association in its report stated that Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities should be intensified and the COVID-19 vaccination drive should be accelerated. “In the urban slums and at private firms the pulse polio model should be followed to provide vaccination at doorstep,” the report stated.

There is a need to identify vaccine hesitancy groups and educate them by involving local leaders and youth organisations. Some legislative measures such as making vaccination certificates mandatory before the employees draw their next salary; travel in any mode to be allowed only on producing vaccination certificates and social gatherings to be restricted only for those with vaccination certificates can help, the report said.

The report further said that focus should also be on routine immunisation for children. The emergence of pandemic has hampered routine immunisation of children and as an effect, the resurgence of measles, rubella may be a long term effect we may witness in the coming few months.