GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Resident at rehab found dead in Bengaluru, family cries foul

Published - October 25, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bellandur police have taken up a case against the officials of a rehab centre in Haralur following the death of a 40-year-old resident under mysterious circumstances recently.

The deceased was identified as Shankrappa, a hotel employee. He was admitted to the rehab centre on September 28 as he was addicted to alcohol following the death of his elder brother, said the police.

The family also paid a fee of ₹10,000 towards accommodation and treatment. Recently, the family members received a call from the centre informing them that Shankarappa was unwell and admitted to hospital.

By the time, the family reached the centre, he was declared dead. Upon inquiry, the staff told the family that Shankarappa collapsed and died while having breakfast. However, the family members alleged that they noticed his private parts swollen and accused the staff of torture and assault which led to the death.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case of suspicious death and are awaiting the post-mortem report for further investigation.

Shankarappa was living in Bellandur with his wife and two children.

Published - October 25, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.