Resident at rehab found dead in Bengaluru, family cries foul

The Bellandur police have taken up a case against the officials of a rehab centre in Haralur following the death of a 40-year-old resident under mysterious circumstances recently.

The deceased was identified as Shankrappa, a hotel employee. He was admitted to the rehab centre on September 28 as he was addicted to alcohol following the death of his elder brother, said the police.

The family also paid a fee of ₹10,000 towards accommodation and treatment. Recently, the family members received a call from the centre informing them that Shankarappa was unwell and admitted to hospital.

By the time, the family reached the centre, he was declared dead. Upon inquiry, the staff told the family that Shankarappa collapsed and died while having breakfast. However, the family members alleged that they noticed his private parts swollen and accused the staff of torture and assault which led to the death.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case of suspicious death and are awaiting the post-mortem report for further investigation.

Shankarappa was living in Bellandur with his wife and two children.