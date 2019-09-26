Researchers highlight problems of Bengaluru's lakes

Permanence for lake management will entail regular monitoring, said researchers during a discussion on the problems plaguing the city’s lakes at the ‘Water Future Conference’, here on Wednesday.

Researchers working on the city’s lakes spoke about the problems specific to those lakes. Priyanka Jamwal, from Ashoka Trust for Research and Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), talked about the importance of managing dissolved oxygen levels in Jakkur lake, as part of her ongoing case study.

“There are a lot of issues in Jakkur lake, there are several reported instances of fish kill, algal bloom, bird deaths. People tried to investigate the reasons for the bird deaths, but it was inconclusive. This brings to the question that why aren’t STP’s and other interventions not working,” she said.

Terming it a critical water quality parameter, she added: “Dissolved oxygen levels should not be less than 4 milligrams per litre if we want our lakes to be used for the propagation of fisheries. They also indicate if the lake is receiving a poor quality of inflows.”

Inflows in an urban setting can be categorised into treated affluent, untreated waste-water, and storm water, consisting of clay, silt and sand.

“Dissolved oxygen levels also contribute to the self-cleansing capacity of the water body and therefore is of high importance to uphold the health of the lake. When this study was conducted, Jakkur lake receives inflows of 10 million litres per day,” she said.

Lake conservation

On the topic of lake conservation, Amrita Sen from theIndian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, was of the opinion that habits of lake conservation can be inculcated in citizens . “Environmental placemaking is a social process where attachments and physical experiences are discursively integrated to create a shared sense of place identity. So place is not just a geographical location, but also a social one.”

Her case focused on the rehabilitation of Kaikondarahalli and Kasavanahalli lakes. “After the restoration of the lakes, it was found that it has become a place where people come together to spend time.” She attributed this to the socio-cultural practices coupled with a sense of belongingness that transformed these natural spaces into shared social spaces and sustainable urban convents.

Models for mitigating floods

At a session on ‘lake quality assessment and case studies’, scientists and researchers pitched scientific models for mitigation of floods.

Gowri Shankar K., from M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology, proposed a design of road crossings for preventing floods.

“An adjustable bridge (in the case of roads and highways built over rivers and lakes) can be installed with a censor to detect the increasing water levels and accordingly elevate themselves out of reach,” he proposed.