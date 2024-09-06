Research reveals worsening air quality in Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Mysuru

New research by Greenpeace India has revealed that air quality in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Mysuru has come down drastically and that air pollution is on the rise.

The Greenpeace report “Spare the Air-2” also flags serious health concerns as the average particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and PM10 levels soar in 10 major cities of southern India, significantly exceeding the air quality guidelines set by the World Health Organization.

Across cities

The report analysed the air quality standards of Hyderabad, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Kochi, Mangaluru, Amravati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Mysuru and Puducherry.

The study found that when compared with WHO guidelines, the annual average PM2.5 levels are found to be six to seven times higher in Mangaluru and other cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kochi, Amaravati, and Chennai.

“Additionally, comparing PM10 levels with WHO guidelines reveals that Bengaluru, Puducherry, and Mysuru have annual averages that exceed these guidelines by four to five times,” it states.

One of the key highlights of the study states that the monthly average trend in Bengaluru city shows that PM2.5 levels are five to six times higher, and PM10 levels are 3 to 4.5 times higher than WHO annual guidelines in all months.

National standard

“Meanwhile, PM10 exceeds National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) annual limits in February, March, April, October, November, and December,” it said.

This report also mentions a recent Lancet report, which highlights that short-term exposure to PM2.5 (particulate matter of diameter 2.5 micrometres or less) is associated with a heightened risk of mortality in India, even at levels well below the current Indian PM2.5 standards.

“Clean air is fundamental to our health, yet this report reveals that particulate matter levels in all cities have surpassed the revised WHO guidelines. While current efforts are focused on cities not meeting the NAAQS, it is crucial to also address those cities that are currently in compliance,” Akanksha Singh, lead researcher of the report, said.

Recommendations

The report has also advocated for new NAAQ standards considering the unique pollution profiles and climatic conditions of South Indian cities. It also recommends increased investment towards developing a hybrid air quality monitoring network facilitating real-time public access to air quality information.

