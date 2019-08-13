Research facilities of CeNS at new campus

The research facilities of the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS) will be inaugurated at its new campus at Shivanapura, on Nelamangala Road, on August 17. A Materials and Technology laboratory has come up on a 14-acre plot allotted by the State government.
CeNS, in a release, said that the motto of these laboratories has been to work towards innovations assisting entrepreneurs from institutions and even from the general public, who aspire to bridge the gap between purely scientific innovations and technology.
The two-hour event will commence at 10.30 a.m. It will be attended by Chairman of Nano Mission Council, GoI and mentor of CeNS C.N.R. Rao, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Science and Technology, Earth Sciences Harsh Vardhan, and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.
