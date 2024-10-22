GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rescue team finds bodies of siblings who drowned in Kengeri lake in Bengaluru

The rescue operation commenced on October 21, but the search was later called off due to bad light and bad weather. The operation resumed early in the morning on October 22.  | Video Credit: K Murali Kumar

The siblings resided near the lake. They had gone to the lake to fetch water

Updated - October 22, 2024 04:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After several hours of search, on October 22, the fire and emergency services personnel found the body of a 13-year-old boy who, along with his 11-year-old sister, were feared drowned in Kengeri lake in Bengaluru in the evening on October 21.

The deceased, Johnson Srinivas, and his sister Lakshmi resided near the lake. They had gone to the lake to fetch water. They ventured into the lake and drowned as they did not know swimming, police said.

Passers-by, who noticed the duo drowning, alerted the police control room around 5.30 p.m.

Their mother, Nagamma, was away at work when the incident occurred. Their father is no more.

The rescue operation commenced on October 21 after the fire and emergency services rescue team reached the spot. The search was later called off due to bad light and bad weather. The operation resumed early in the morning on October 22. A team of six personnel, using a motor boat and a hook, found the body of Srinivas after searching the lake for five hours.

Later, they found the body of the girl.

Kengeri police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Published - October 22, 2024 04:41 pm IST

