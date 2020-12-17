RERA-K secretary to look at unregistered projects

The authority is finding it difficult to handle the workload

With over 2,000 complaints pending, the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA-K) on Wednesday announced that the secretary will be delegated to conduct enquiry proceedings with respect to unregistered projects. The authority, in a press release, said that this delegation of powers under Section 81 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, will help expedite the disposal of cases.

“It is seen that around 2,232 complaints against registered and unregistered projects are still pending for disposal. Earlier, efforts were made by the Chairman, RERA-K to expedite disposal of these cases by allocating them to the members, but still many complaints are pending for disposal. The Chairman and the members are already burdened with the enquiry proceedings in a number of cases for which court sittings are being held,” read the release.

According to the authority, many of the promoters against whom complaints have been made are seeking exemption from registration under provisions of the Act and the Rules. A decision has been taken to permit the secretary, RERA-K either to refuse the exemptions or to grant the same.

After this exercise, the cases have to be forwarded to the adjudicating officers and the authority.