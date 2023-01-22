Republic Day to be celebrated at Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan

January 22, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

After hoisting the national flag on Independence Day at Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet, the State government is all set to organise the Republic Day ceremony at the venue. Member of Parliament from Bengaluru Central P.C. Mohan said the Bengaluru Urban district administration will organise a flag-hoisting ceremony as per the protocol. On Independence Day, the Assistant Commissioner had hoisted the flag in the presence of the MP, local MLA B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, and others amid tight security.

Meanwhile, the Chamarajpet Nagarikara Okkuta Vedkie had earlier approached the authorities seeking permission to organise the event. An office-bearer of the vedike said, “We requested authorities to either allow us to organise the event or they themselves hold the ceremony on the ground. We got the information that the administration is conducting the event.”

Mr. Mohan told The Hindu that the Deputy Commissioner would convene a meeting in a day or two on conducting the ceremony. “The district administration will hold a flag hoisting ceremony. The officer in charge will hoist the flag as it was done on Independence Day.” Revenue Minister R. Ashok has ordered that the Assistant Commissioner will hoist the flag on January 26 at the Idgah Maidan.

Following a dispute over the ownership of the grounds between the BBMP and wakf board, the land is now in the custody of the Revenue Department. The department hoisted the national flag on Independence Day, allowed a one-day Ganesha festival at the grounds and is now all set to hoist the tricolour again on Republic Day.

