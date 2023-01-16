ADVERTISEMENT

Republic Day flower show at Lalbagh to be inaugurated on January 20

January 16, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

‘History of Bengaluru city’ has been chosen as the theme for this year’s show, which will be inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the Glass House 

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Republic Day Lalbagh Flower Show 2020, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

The Republic Day Flower Show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, organised by the Horticulture Department, will be inaugurated on January 20. The curtains will come down on January 30. ‘History of Bengaluru city’ has been chosen as the theme for this year’s show, which will be inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the Glass House.  

To provide a glimpse into history, the art work within the Glass House will reflect several important milestones of Bengaluru. Along with ‘Giri Durga’, a concept which symbolises the city, which was built on Durga, the exhibits will have replicas of Beguru inscription, which first mention the name Bengaluru, the 300-million-year-old Labagh rock, Roman era coin artefacts, Dodda Basavanna and Kadu Malleswara temples, art work of Vidhana Soudha, among others. 

An exhibition, which will include hundreds of artefacts, depicting the history of Bengaluru will be set up behind the Glass House, near the Java fig trees. This kind of exhibition is being organised for the first time during the flower show.  

A total of 713 exhibitors will be taking part in this year’s flower show, which is expected to attract around 10 lakh visitors over the course of the event. The tickets will be priced at ₹70 for an adult on normal days, and ₹75 on holidays. The cost of a ticket for children below 12 years will remain ₹30 on all days.

